BC Kalev/Cramo goes down in Dijon despite coming back from 20-point deficit

Top Estonian basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo delivered a strong performance on Wednesday evening in their Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Europe Cup away clash against JDA Bourgogne Dijon, rallying back from a 20-point deficit and only narrowly going down 96-93.

Dijon started strongly and took the first quarter 29-15, going on to extend their lead to 20 points two and a half minutes into the third quarter.

Kalev/Cramo mounted a strong comeback after trailing 53-72, cutting the deficit to just one point with minutes remaining.

However, despite a late opportunity following missed free throws, they ultimately fell short by just three points.

Stefan Vaaks led the team's scoreboard with 19 points.

