Estonia to see wet, snowy and windy weather Sunday

This Sunday, much of Estonia will see rain turn to sleet and snow as the air cools, with winds picking up and causing blizzardlike conditions.

Sunday's forecast will be dominated by a low-pressure system moving east from Southern Finland toward Russia.

Much of the country will see sleet and snow in the morning already, with rain along the west coast. Winds will be out of the southwest and west, blowing at 4-9 meters per second (m/s) and gusting up to 13 m/s.

In Western and Northern Estonia, however, northwestern and northern winds will reach 10-15 m/s, and up to 23 m/s on the western coasts of the islands.

Temperatures will range from -1 to 3 degrees Celsius (C), and drivers can expect difficult road conditions in many areas.

Expect snow and sleet during the day, with wind making for blizzardlike conditions. Winds will shift to the northwest and north, blowing at 4-14 m/s and gusting up to 21 m/s.

Daytime highs will range from -1 to 4 C, but temperatures will drop starting from the north in the afternoon, making for very slippery road conditions.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" weather forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday will bring more snow and sleet, with rain expected on the west coast of the mainland during the day. Overnight lows will average around -4 C, warming up to daytime highs around 2 C.

A similar forecast is expected for Tuesday, although with milder lows overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday, however, will turn significantly colder in Estonia, with sleet and snow once again in the forecast.

Overnight lows into Wednesday will drop to -5 C before plummeting further, with daytime temperatures ranging from -6 C to as cold as -10 C in some areas.

By Thursday, however, the weather will turn milder again.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" weather forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2024. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!