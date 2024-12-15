X!

Estonia to see wet, snowy and windy weather Sunday

News
Elron train approaching a station through the snow.
Elron train approaching a station through the snow. Source: ERR
News

This Sunday, much of Estonia will see rain turn to sleet and snow as the air cools, with winds picking up and causing blizzardlike conditions.

Sunday's forecast will be dominated by a low-pressure system moving east from Southern Finland toward Russia.

Much of the country will see sleet and snow in the morning already, with rain along the west coast. Winds will be out of the southwest and west, blowing at 4-9 meters per second (m/s) and gusting up to 13 m/s.

In Western and Northern Estonia, however, northwestern and northern winds will reach 10-15 m/s, and up to 23 m/s on the western coasts of the islands.

Temperatures will range from -1 to 3 degrees Celsius (C), and drivers can expect difficult road conditions in many areas.

Expect snow and sleet during the day, with wind making for blizzardlike conditions. Winds will shift to the northwest and north, blowing at 4-14 m/s and gusting up to 21 m/s.

Daytime highs will range from -1 to 4 C, but temperatures will drop starting from the north in the afternoon, making for very slippery road conditions.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" weather forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday will bring more snow and sleet, with rain expected on the west coast of the mainland during the day. Overnight lows will average around -4 C, warming up to daytime highs around 2 C.

A similar forecast is expected for Tuesday, although with milder lows overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday, however, will turn significantly colder in Estonia, with sleet and snow once again in the forecast.

Overnight lows into Wednesday will drop to -5 C before plummeting further, with daytime temperatures ranging from -6 C to as cold as -10 C in some areas.

By Thursday, however, the weather will turn milder again.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" weather forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2024. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:01

New indoor football arena opened in Kuressaare

14:04

Winter Folk Dance Day brings record number of dancers together in Tartu

12:59

Hiring Santa much more expensive in cities than rural areas

11:48

Electricity prices hit two-month high this week

10:53

Estonia adds another 14 Georgian officials, judges to sanctions list

09:59

Estonia to see wet, snowy and windy weather Sunday

14.12

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place

14.12

Employers to gain flexibility to cover employee health costs from 2025

14.12

Transport authority warns of hazardous road conditions Saturday night

14.12

Drell's outstanding performance not enough to save Rip City from defeat

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

13.12

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

14.12

Mart Laar hits out at Estonian foreign policy 'switch' on Palestine

14.12

Employers to gain flexibility to cover employee health costs from 2025

14.12

Transport authority warns of hazardous road conditions Saturday night

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

14.12

Estonian bus companies pessimistic about holiday season numbers going east

10:53

Estonia adds another 14 Georgian officials, judges to sanctions list

14.12

Tartu rental property supply surges, though prices stubbornly remain stable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo