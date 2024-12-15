X!

Slippery road conditions expected as wintry weather continues into Monday

Wintry road conditions in Estonia.
Wintry road conditions in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
On Sunday evening and overnight into Monday, roads across Estonia will remain at high risk of slippery conditions as temperatures dip below freezing at night. The Estonian Weather Service has issued level 1 and 2 weather warnings across the country.

As of Sunday afternoon, road surface conditions varied on major highways and arterial roads across the country, ranging from salted and wet to snowy between tire tracks and, in some areas, icy, the Transport Administration reported.

Temperatures are at or below freezing across Estonia, and roads are very slippery in parts, especially along secondary roads.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with snow in some areas. Air temperatures will range from -1 to -5 degrees Celsius (C), reaching as high as 1 C along the coasts of the Western Estonian islands. The risk of slippery road conditions will continue to remain high.

Beginning around midnight, dense snow and sleet showers will spread rapidly eastward across Estonia. Blizzard-like conditions will reduce visibility and further worsen road conditions. Overnight lows will range from -6 to 0 C.

The Transport Administration is asking drivers to report road conditions to Estonia's state helpline by calling 1247.

Weather warnings from the Estonian Weather Service, as of 4:37 p.m. update on Sunday. December 15, 2024. Source: Estonian Weather Service

Weather warnings issued across Estonia

Late Sunday afternoon, the Estonian Weather Service updated its own weather warnings for for Sunday night into Monday.

The EWS issued level 1, or "potentially dangerous," weather warnings across all counties, Lake Peipus and the Eastern Gulf of Finland, warning of wind, ice, heavy snowfall as well as blizzard-like conditions.

The weather service issued level 2, or "dangerous," wind warnings for the Western Gulf of Finland, Northern Baltic Sea, Northern Gulf of Riga and Väinameri areas.

Winds in these regions are expected to pick up from around 17 m/s, gusting up to 23 m/s, on Sunday night to 20 m/s, gusting up to 25 m/s, toward Monday morning.

Check Tark Tee for the latest info on road conditions across Estonia, available in English, Estonian and Russian.

Check the Estonian Weather Service for the latest forecasts and weather warnings.

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

