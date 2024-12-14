X!

Weekend to be milder but wet and windy

Sleet and cloud over Tallinn.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The recent cold snap has been replaced by milder conditions, particularly in western Estonia, a situation set to remain until mid-week next week.

The strong winds seen in the latter part of the week continue on Saturday too.

On Friday, a high-pressure system brought clear, dry weather to Central and Eastern Europe, while a low-pressure system over Scandinavia brought with it more snow and sleet showers.

By Friday night, a depression reached Estonia, which brought with it showers and milder temperatures, mostly above zero.

A secondary cyclone formed over the Gulf of Bothnia, moving from a west to east direction, and has brought cloudy, windy, and rainy conditions to the region on Saturday.

Morning weather map for Estonia for Saturday, December 14, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions seen Friday night remain this morning, though it will be considerably milder in the western and over the islands (up to +4 degrees Celsius) than in the east (down to zero).

The strong southwesterlies continue as well, in gusts up to 16 meters per second on the coasts, driving intermittent showers.

Daytime weather map, December 14, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the winds will pick up further still, at 6-15 meters per second, in gusts up to 20 meters per second, still from the southwest. The showers will intensify a bit and be present across the country, though in the east, where it will still be colder, precipitation is more likely to form as sleet and snow.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Sunday, December 15 to Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Source: ERR

Over the rest of the weekend and into the new workweek, daytime temperatures will remain fairly stable: The mean ambient temperature is forecast at +2 degrees Sunday to Tuesday.

Nighttime temperatures will fluctuate more, from -1 overnight Saturday to Sunday, to -4 the following night before starting to rise again.

However, on Wednesday the cold weather is set to return, with averages of -4 degrees forecast for the day, plus snow.

As we near the solstice, the days are barely getting any shorter now. Sunset is at just before 3:20 p.m. every day through to Wednesday. Sunrise was at 9:12 a.m. today, Saturday, but only comes a couple of minutes later mid-week.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

