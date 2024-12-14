X!

Transport authority warns of hazardous road conditions Saturday night

Hazardous road conditions (photo taken December 2022).
Hazardous road conditions (photo taken December 2022). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has issued a road safety warning, as falling temperatures and snow and sleet falling from Saturday evening will lead to deteriorating road conditions, particularly in eastern and southeastern Estonia.

Rain and sleet will spread across Estonia, turning to snow in the east later at night, driven by strong winds.

In the east and southeast, slippery and icy roads will be the main hazard while in coastal areas it is the strong winds, up to 21 meters per second, which will reduce visibility even more and worsen driving conditions.

A map indicating road surface temperatures, hazards, incidents and linking to roadside cameras is available from the Tark tee site here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

