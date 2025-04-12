X!

Flora Tallinn U-17s lose 0-34 twice in opening 3 league fixtures

Flora Tallinn.
Flora Tallinn. Source: Katariina Peetson/jalgpall.ee
FC Flora Tallinn's U-17 women's team have begun their 2025 season in a way they will surely hope to forget. On Thursday, Flora lost by a whopping 0-34 for the second time in the opening three games of their campaign.

In the opening game of the 2025 season in late March, Flora's U-17s lost 0-34 to JK Tabasalu, before going down by the same score on Thursday against Tartu NJK Electra, writes Estonian football portal Soccernet.ee.

With just three games played, Flora have scored one goal and conceded 74.

While the club game is somewhat different, particularly at youth level, the highest ever margin of victory in a women's international fixture came in 1998 when Canada defeated Puerto Rico 21-0. In 2021, the England women's national team recorded the second highest, with a 20-0 win against Latvia.

There is still a long way to go in the Estonian women's U-17 season and plenty of time for Flora to recapture the form that took them to a fifth place finish in the championship last year.

---

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

