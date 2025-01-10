X!

Former Estonia women's national football coach takes over at Paide

News
Sirje Kapper .
Sirje Kapper . Source: ERR
News

Sirje Kapper, a former national women's football team coach, is taking charge of the women's squad at top club Paide, and aims to develop a groundbreaking girls' academy there.

Kapper was joint national team manager 2022-2024, alongside Anastassia Morkovkina, before moving to Paide.

The central Estonian club plans to launch its first girls' group at its football academy in September.

Paide's current women's and girls' football coordinator, Kalmer Klettenberg, will continue as the coach of the U-17 elite league girls' team.

Kapper said: "I joined Paide Linnameeskond because I believe there are excellent opportunities here to develop girls' and women's football. The club shares my vision and values, which focus on nurturing young players both in sport and life, and on advancing women's football in Estonia-"

"Launching the girls' academy this fall will be my biggest challenge yet and one of the most significant milestones. This academy will be the first of its kind in Estonia and will offer girls the chance to combine high-level football training with quality education. I'm sincerely grateful for the opportunity to be part of realizing this vision and contributing to the future of both the club and Estonian football," she added.

Paide Linnameeskond general manager Jaanus Pruuli said: "We've made significant efforts to establish a foundation for girls' and women's football. This year, we're entering a new phase aimed at creating the conditions necessary for top-level development."

Pruuli added that Paide's newly completed football hall and the upgraded Ülejõe training center will play a critical role in achieving these ambitions.

"We can confidently say that starting this year, our club has the best training facilities in Estonia. With these resources, we cannot set our ambitions lower than creating the best environment for girls dreaming of top-level football," he continued.

The academy, launching in cooperation with the Järvamaa Kutsehariduskeskus vocational school, will accept girls born in 2008-09.

"Our five-year goals are clear," Pruuli said. "We want Paide girls in Estonia's youth national teams and foreign clubs, and we aim to take Paide's women's first team to the Estonian championship."

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

