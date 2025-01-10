Martin Rump joins Dubai 24H at last minute after team call-up

Estonian racing driver Martin Rump is to start his endurance season early by competing in the prestigious Dubai 24-Hour race, after receiving a last-minute call-up from the Mühlner Motorsport team on Tuesday evening.

Continuing his collaboration that he had last seaso with the Belgian team, Rump will be driving a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) in the competitive 992-AM class in the UAE race, which features 12 teams. Each team comprises four or five drivers.

The Dubai 24H marks the first major endurance race of the year, and a key event in the Michelin 24H Series, a global championship featuring long-distance races at renowned circuits worldwide.

Although Rump's Dubai debut came as a surprise, he said he is confident about the team's chances. The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) is a proven car in endurance racing, and Mühlner Motorsport is a well-established name in the series.

Rump said. "I'm thrilled to be starting the season so early, and I'm very grateful for this opportunity."

"It's my first time racing in Dubai. Despite the last-minute call-up, I'm ready to get behind the wheel tomorrow, and hopefully, we can achieve something special with the team," he added.

Qualifying for the race will is being held today, Friday, with the 24-hour endurance event starting on Saturday at 11 a.m. Estonian time.

The Dubai 24H is known for its grueling nature and unpredictable conditions. Success requires both speed and teamwork over the entire day-long event.

Previous races which Rump has driven in for Mühlner include the flagship 24 Heures du Mans.

