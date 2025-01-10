X!

Footballer Kevor Palumets signs with Slovak side Podbrezova Železiarne

Kevor Palumets.
Kevor Palumets. Source: Podbrezova Železiarne
Estonian midfielder Kevor Palumets has joined Slovak top-tier side Podbrezova Železiarne on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with both player and club viewing the move as a career-boosting opportunity.

Železiarne, based in the small town of Podbrezova in the center of Slovakia, has confirmed the signing of Palumets, 22, on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Palumets told soccnernet.ee: "The team is young and hungry for success, with quality coaches. The Slovak league is of a high standard, so this is a great place for my career."

"I felt really good after my first day with the team. My teammates and club members gave me a warm welcome," the Estonian went on.

Podbrezova Železiarne's general manager Miroslav Poliaček expressed his confidence in the signing, noting that Palumets fits their needs perfectly.

He told the club's official website: "He is a player of ideal age with excellent qualities for the number six position. He has great potential, yet he already has a lot of experience."

Podbrezová had been tracking Palumets since he left Paide Linnameeskond for Belgian side Zulte Waregem in 2022, Poliaček added.

Palumets' new club finished sixth in the Slovak Nike Liga last season, and currently sits fifth in the table after 18 rounds of play. The Slovak league is on a winter break, and matches are set to resume early next month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

