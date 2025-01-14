Estonian international Markus Poom to leave Irish side Shamrock Rovers

According to reports in the Irish media, Estonian men's national team midfielder Markus Poom is set to leave Shamrock Rovers following the completion of his loan from Flora Tallinn. Poom's last goal for the club came against Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League in December.

According to a report in the Irish Independent, Shamrock Rovers are in the process of making a number of significant moves in the transfer market. Unfortunately, renewing their loan deal with Estonian midfielder Markus Poom will not be one of them.

The Estonian international was on loan at Shamrock Rovers from Flora Tallinn in both 2023 and 2024, with the Irish side having no plans for an extended deal.

Poom made 70 appearances for Rovers, scoring six goals and recording eleven assists. His last strike for the club came in the 1-5 UEFA Conference League defeat to English Premier League side Chelsea on December 19.

