X!

Estonian men's national team to face Cyprus in November friendly

News
Estonian men's national football team players.
Estonian men's national football team players. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian men's national football team are set to face Cyprus away from home in a friendly on November 18. The game comes just 5 days after their final World Cup 2026 qualifying clash with Norway.

The kick-off time and venue for the friendly between Cyprus and Estonia are still to be confirmed. Five days earlier, on November 13, Estonia will play their final match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in Oslo against Norway.

Estonia and Cyprus have met on ten previous occasion, with four victories for Cyprus, two for Estonia and four draws. The last time Estonia defeated Cyprus was in 2017 in a World Cup qualifier at the A. Le Coq Arena. Mattias Käit scored the decisive goal in the 90th minute in that game to give Estonia a 1-0 win.

Estonia will kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign in March, with away clashes against Israel and Moldova. Their first home games in the qualifiers will be at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, where they face Israel again and then Norway.

Estonia will also face either Germany or Italy, depending on the outcome of the Nations League tie between the two four-time World Cup winning sides.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

24.01

Experts say lowering oil prices may not bring swift end to Russia's war

24.01

Political analysts: Eesti 200's slump does not bode well for local elections

24.01

Estonian men's national team to face Cyprus in November friendly

24.01

Kiisa emergency power plant to undergo maintenance until end of January

24.01

Gallery: Legendary Estonian sports photographer opens new solo exhibition in Tallinn

24.01

EDF colonel: North Korea could send new units to Russia before summer

24.01

Estonian MPs condemn Belarusian elections as a 'farce'

24.01

Minister: I urge countries not to make a fuss every time Trump says something Updated

24.01

Analyst: Bad economic climate shoring up support for opposition parties

24.01

Tallink launches passenger ferry on Paldiski-Kapellskär route

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

24.01

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

24.01

New sculptures raise questions about Tallinn's cityscape

24.01

Tallink launches passenger ferry on Paldiski-Kapellskär route

24.01

Meteorologist: Be prepared for a cold spring

24.01

Minister: I urge countries not to make a fuss every time Trump says something Updated

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

11.06

Baltics to leave BRELL electricity grid at start of February 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo