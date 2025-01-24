Estonian men's national team to face Cyprus in November friendly

The Estonian men's national football team are set to face Cyprus away from home in a friendly on November 18. The game comes just 5 days after their final World Cup 2026 qualifying clash with Norway.

The kick-off time and venue for the friendly between Cyprus and Estonia are still to be confirmed. Five days earlier, on November 13, Estonia will play their final match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in Oslo against Norway.

Estonia and Cyprus have met on ten previous occasion, with four victories for Cyprus, two for Estonia and four draws. The last time Estonia defeated Cyprus was in 2017 in a World Cup qualifier at the A. Le Coq Arena. Mattias Käit scored the decisive goal in the 90th minute in that game to give Estonia a 1-0 win.

Estonia will kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign in March, with away clashes against Israel and Moldova. Their first home games in the qualifiers will be at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, where they face Israel again and then Norway.

Estonia will also face either Germany or Italy, depending on the outcome of the Nations League tie between the two four-time World Cup winning sides.

---

