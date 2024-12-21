Kristjan Ilves third in World Cup event in Austria

Nordic combined athlete Kristjan Ilves finished 15th (+53.6) in the 10 km cross-country race at the World Cup event in Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria.

However, since the ski jump competition was canceled due to poor weather, this meant the trial round results helped the Estonian secure third place overall.

Ilves dropped to 20th place at the start of the race, closed to within 6.1 seconds of the leader at the 2.5 km mark but then fell further behind.

The Estonian stayed in the fight, however, for 14th-16th places for the remainder of the race, crossing the finish line in 15th place (+53.6).

Overall, this gave Ilves, who scored 116.5 points overall, third place behind Jarl Magnus Riiber (126.7) and Jens Luraas Oftebro (125.2).

This marks his first top-three finish in the World Cup series this season.

Last season, Ilves reached the podium five times.

The ski jumping event scheduled for later was canceled due to adverse weather conditions, and the final standings were determined using Thursday's trial round results, in which Ilves placed fifth.

On Sunday, the Ramsau World Cup event is to feature a 10 km race using the traditional Gundersen method.



