X!

Mark Lajal makes it to Australian Open qualifiers

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal is due to compete in a Grand Slam qualification tournament for the fifth time in his career, this time in Australia in the new year.

Lajal, 21, is ranked 229th in the world, making him one of the last players to qualify for the Australian Open, which starts on January 12 – with the qualifiers starting the best part of a week earlier.

Lajal has previously played in Grand Slam qualifiers, including the US Open in 2023, Australia at the start of this year, and most famously Wimbledon in the summer, where he made it to the main draw and faced Carlos Alcaraz in a round one clash in which he pushed the Spanish player quite hard, in front of a star-studded crowd.

Lajal's coach, Karl Kiur Saar, noted the plan is to compete in a tournament the week before the qualifiers begin, i.e. right at the start of 2025.

The Estonian faced off against veteran player Gael Monfils in a friendly exhibition game at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn last month, going down two sets to one in another close clash.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:23

Estonian Academy of Arts forms working group to discuss Israel cooperation

16:56

Mark Lajal makes it to Australian Open qualifiers

16:31

Mai Narva, Aleksandr Volodin draw in Estonian chess championship game one

16:06

Estonian court detains persons suspected of violating international sanctions

15:55

Justice ministry wants to exempt cryptocurrency from officials' interests declarations

15:31

Expert: Henri Drell's G-League performance caught attention of Portland Trailblazers

15:12

Government to ban helping organize Russian propaganda events

15:00

Piret Hartman: Regional coordinators to help curb regional inequality

14:38

Estonia's monthly minimum wage increasing to €886 in 2025

14:24

US ambassador's wife recreates Estonian textile artist's works in gingerbread

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

18.12

SEB to set up new Baltic headquarters in Tallinn

16.12

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

18.12

Estonia planning to make all one-year master's programs paid

18.12

NATO jets intercept Russian bombers over Baltic in 'routine' response

18.12

Estonian president approves 2025 state budget

18.12

Pope approves beatification of martyred Estonian archbishop Profittlich

18.12

Historian: EKA Israel decision understandable given the circumstances

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo