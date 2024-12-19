Mai Narva, Aleksandr Volodin draw in Estonian chess championship game one

Mai Narva and Aleksandr Volodin played to a draw in game one of the Estonian chess championships, being held at the Paul Keres chess house in Tallinn.

Narva, seeded second, played white on Wednesday, while Volodin, the top seed, will be playing white at the decider today, Thursday.

In the third-fourth place playoff match, grandmaster Meelis Kanep won his first game against Filipp Obolonin – the latter had been defeated by Narva en route to her appearance in the final.

Mai Narva Autor/allikas: ERR

Meanwhile, the women's tournament final, sisters Grete and Margareth Olde also agreed to a draw in their first game.

