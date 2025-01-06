Heavy rain postpones Mark Lajal Australian Open qualifier to Tuesday

Heavy rain in Melbourne led to top Estonian player Mark Lajal's Australian Open first-round qualifying match being postponed to early Tuesday morning.

Lajal, ranked 229th in the world, was supposed to start his Australian Open qualification match early Monday morning Estonian time, but the start of the qualification tournament was delayed by six hours, meaning his match against ninth seed Mikhail Kukushkin (ranked 113th in the world) was put back a day.

To reach the main draw, Lajal must win three matches.

If successful, the Estonian will meet either Moldova's top player Radu Albot (ATP 163) or Japan's Sho Shimabukuro (ATP 190) in the second round.

The tournament's main draw starts on January 12, with the matches scheduled to begin at 1 a.m. Estonian time. World number one Jannik Sinner (Italy) is the defending men's champion, Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) the defending women's champ.

--

