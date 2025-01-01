Martin Himma achieves best World Cup result of career at Tour de Ski

Estonian cross-country skier Martin Himma put in an excellent performance in the 20-kilometer freestyle individual start race at the Tour de Ski in Toblach, Italy, finishing in 15th place overall.

Himma started the race slowly and was in 44th place at the halfway mark, but by the 15.6-kilometer split, he had climbed to 25th place.

The 25-year-old improved his result further still thanks to a powerful finish, crossing the line with a time of 45:23.5 (+1:18.2), securing 15th place overall.

This marks the best result of Himma's career at an individual World Cup race; last year, he came in 18th place in a sprint in Ruka.

Previously, his best result in longer distances was 20th.

Victory went to Norwegian Harald Östberg Amundsen with a time of 44:05.3.

Of other Estonian competitors, Alvar Johannes Alev, who placed 20th in the second stage, continued the Tour de Ski in 32nd place overall (+1:56.0), while Henri Roos finished in 78th place (+4:42.9).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!