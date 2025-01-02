Ski jumper Artti Aigro secures top 30 finish Germany, currently 19th overall

Estonian ski jumper Artti Aigro made it into the top 30 in the second event of the Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, finishing in 23rd place.

In the first round in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Aigro jumped 129.5 meters and earned 122.6 points, beating Markus Eisenbichler (Germany) by 3.1 points and securing a spot in the top 30.

In the second round, the Estonian jumped 132 meters and earned 124.8 points, for a total of 247.4 points over two jumps, maintaining his 23rd place position from the first round.

Aigro, who finished 21st at the last round in Oberstdorf, is currently 19th overall with 532.7 points.

Victory went to Daniel Tschofenig, who had placed third in the opening event in Oberstdorf. He jumped 141.5 and 143 meters, earning a total of 298.9 points.

Tschofenig leads the overall standings, followed by Hörl, Kraft, Deschwanden, and Forfang, with Aigro in 19th place.

The Four Hills Tournament (Vierschanzentournee) is a ski jumping competition consisting of four World Cup events, held annually in Germany and Austria since 1953.

