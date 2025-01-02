Duo Media secures Estonia broadcasting rights for Euro 2028 football

Private media firm Duo Media Networks has acquired exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2028 UEFA European Football Championship final tournament in Estonia.

Duo Media Networks will broadcast all 51 matches live to Estonian viewers, together with previews, background information, and analyses via a dedicated football studio.

Duo Media board chair Jüri Pihel said: "We are honored that UEFA has entrusted us with bringing this long-awaited event to Estonian viewers."

The 2028 UEFA European Championship is "coming home" in the sense it is being hosted at stadia across the U.K. and Ireland.

The tournament runs June 9 to July 9, 2028, and is being hosted at several venues in England, plus one in each of Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Duo Media is a part of the Postimees Group.

