Court dismisses Duo Media's TTJA radio frequency decision appeal

The first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court dismissed a complaint by Duo Media Networks OÜ against a decision from the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) on radio licensing tender procedures.

Court spokesperson Maria Joost said: "Duo Media Networks OÜ, which previously operated on the frequency with a program called Narodnoe Radio, challenged the TTJA's decision to issue a new radio license to Baltic Media Network OÜ, whose program is called RADIO MAXIMUM."

"Duo Media Networks accused the TTJA of several errors in evaluating the competitor's application, leading to RADIO MAXIMUM's success in the frequency bid," Joost added.

Joost said the court found that the TTJA had followed the established procedures and was not in error when it deemed RADIO MAXIMUM's output more suitable for the target audience, valuing it as a new market entrant.

At the time of the decision, Duo Media OÜ board chairman Jüri Pihel said they planned to vigorously defend their rights in court.

He said: "Duo Media will use all legal means to contest this incomprehensible decision. I believe we will succeed. We will defend our rights, and do so vigorously."

Pihel thought the reasons for not renewing Narodnoe Radio's license seemed arbitrary and found the wording of the decision somewhat strange.

"It says the new radio station plays rock and pop rock, while Narodnoe Radio plays regular music. From the perspective of media and business freedoms, this kind of precedent—where government officials dictate to a radio station what is good or bad music—has not been set in the last 30 years," Pihel added.

The court ruling has not yet entered into force.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!