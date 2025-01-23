X!

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

News
Henri Drell (No. 55).
Henri Drell (No. 55). Source: Rip City Remix/Facebook
News

Estonian basketball player Henri Drell delivered his most impressive performance of this season so far in the NBA G League last night, helping his team, Rip City Remix, bounce back from two consecutive losses by beating the Salt Lake City Stars 117-95 at home.

The most recent of these was on Monday, again versus the Stars, so this win represents revenge.

Drell,a shooting guard/small forward, was the standout player, scoring 16 points in the first half alone and finishing the game with a season-high 36 points (shooting 13-of-20 on two-pointers, 3-of-8 on three-pointers, and 1-of-1 from the free-throw line).

This surpassed the 32 points he scored on December 14 against the Stockton Kings.

In addition to his scoring, Drell contributed seven rebounds, four assists, and one blocked shot, though on the negative side, he also recorded six turnovers and three personal fouls.
The Remix recorded their fourth win of the season, evening their season record to 4-4.

The Remix dominated from the start, winning three of the four quarters: 30-14, 29-29, 29-26, 29-26.

With the win, Rip City climbed to seventh place (out of 15) in the G League's Western Conference standings.

Their next game is scheduled for Friday night against the South Bay Lakers, at the bottom of the conference with a 1-7 record, on the road.

The G League is the NBA's second-tier series, with teams affiliated with senior NBA teams. In the Remix's case, the parent team is the Portland Trail Blazers. Drell previously played for the Windy City Bulls and got court time with the Chicago Bulls last year as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:47

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

07:11

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

23.01

Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

23.01

RKIK: Additional €600 million could be used to buy weapons and ammunition in coming years

23.01

ERJK: Former finance minister's appearance in Škoda ad a prohibited donation

23.01

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

23.01

Eliisa Pass: Ministry of Climate tearing down fundamentals of Nature Conservation Act

23.01

Parempoolsed criticize PM's claim that hiking defense spend to 5% of GDP requires loan

23.01

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

22.01

Estonian court convicts three right-wing extremists

23.01

Telia: Our fast internet offer was meant to lower prices

23.01

EDF planning to tighten conscripts' Estonian-language skills requirements

22.01

Employers: Indexations need to be frozen in Estonia until growth returns

22.01

Supreme Court rules four subsections of Aliens Act unconstitutional

23.01

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

23.01

Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo