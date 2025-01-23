Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

Estonian basketball player Henri Drell delivered his most impressive performance of this season so far in the NBA G League last night, helping his team, Rip City Remix, bounce back from two consecutive losses by beating the Salt Lake City Stars 117-95 at home.

The most recent of these was on Monday, again versus the Stars, so this win represents revenge.

Drell,a shooting guard/small forward, was the standout player, scoring 16 points in the first half alone and finishing the game with a season-high 36 points (shooting 13-of-20 on two-pointers, 3-of-8 on three-pointers, and 1-of-1 from the free-throw line).

This surpassed the 32 points he scored on December 14 against the Stockton Kings.

In addition to his scoring, Drell contributed seven rebounds, four assists, and one blocked shot, though on the negative side, he also recorded six turnovers and three personal fouls.

The Remix recorded their fourth win of the season, evening their season record to 4-4.

The Remix dominated from the start, winning three of the four quarters: 30-14, 29-29, 29-26, 29-26.

With the win, Rip City climbed to seventh place (out of 15) in the G League's Western Conference standings.

Their next game is scheduled for Friday night against the South Bay Lakers, at the bottom of the conference with a 1-7 record, on the road.

The G League is the NBA's second-tier series, with teams affiliated with senior NBA teams. In the Remix's case, the parent team is the Portland Trail Blazers. Drell previously played for the Windy City Bulls and got court time with the Chicago Bulls last year as well.

