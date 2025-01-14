Henry Drell top scorer in Rip City Remix win over Iowa

Estonian basketball player Henri Drell delivered an impressive shooting performance in helping his team, Rip City Remix, to a 128:114 win on the road in an NBA G League clash against the Iowa Wolves.

Drell, 24, who plays shooting guard and small forward, emerged as the top scorer of the game, netting 30 points in 33 minutes, while his stats also saw him grab 11 rebounds, dish out 2 assists, and make 5 steals.

His previous season-high so far had been 32 points in a game against the Stockton Kings.

The Estonian's plus-minus rating of +18 was also the best in the game.

Rip City Remix now hold a season record of 2:2 so far, while their next opponent, Memphis Hustle, are 1:3.

The NBA G League is the minor league of the NBA proper; the Remix are the G League affiliate of the Portland Trailblazers, while the Iowa Wolves and the Memphis Hustle are the equivalents for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies franchises respectively.

