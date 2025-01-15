Henri Veesaar top scorer as Arizona Wildcats dispatch Baylor

Estonian college basketball star Henri Veesaar set a National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) personal scoring record in his team's clash at Baylor, ranked 25th nationally, coming off the bench to be the game's top scorer with 19 points.

The Arizona Wildcats, helped along by Veesaar, 20, a power forward, bagged their seventh straight win Tuesday night, defeating the Waco, Texas-based Baylor Bears, 81-70.

The Estonian also grabbed seven rebounds (four of them offensive), made two steals, two blocks, and committed four personal fouls.

The Wildcats have won 11 of their 16 games so far and continue to lead the Big 12 Conference standings (5-0).

Meanwhile Anna Gret Asi and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, ranked 24th, suffered a surprise if narrow defeat, going down to the Houston Cougars 79-76 on the road.

Anna Gret Asi (no. 4). Source: Oklahoma State Cowgirl Basketball/Facebook

Asi, who plays guard, scored 16 points, making her the second-highest scorer on her team.

She'd also dished out three assists, grabbed one rebound, made one steal, and blocked one shot.

