Matthias Tass, Sander Raieste both unlucky in basketball Euro games

Basketball hoop (photo is illustrative).
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian national basketball team player Matthias Tass' home club Oostende (Belgium) lost their second game of their Basketball Champions League play-in phase at home, going down at home to French side Nanterre, 76-67.

Tass himself had 21 minutes' court time, posting two points, and making five rebounds.

The two teams must play each other three times; Tuesday's clash was the second.

Having won the first game on the road by 10 points, Oostende found themselves trailing from the start on Tuesday.

Although they managed to close the gap to two points several times in the second half, Nanterre ultimately secured a solid 76-67 victory (28:19, 17:17, 12:15, 19:16).

Matthias Tass. Source: BC Oostende

The decider is to take place on January 22 at Nanterre's home arena.

The winner will advance to Group L, a four-team pool which includes reigning Czech champions Nymburk and last year's Spanish runners-up Murcia.

The fourth team is to be determined by the outcome of the series between Szombathely Falco (Hungary) and Maccabi Ironi Ramat Gan (Israel).

Tass plays at power forward and at center.

Sander Raieste. Source: ERR

Meanwhile and in another series, Sander Raieste's club Baskonia lost to Olympiacos in overtime by the narrowest of margins, 102-101, in their Turkish Airlines EuroLeague clash marking their third consecutive defeat, though Raieste, a small forward, himself did not get any playing time.

The Basque team currently sits 15th in the league with a record of eight wins and 13 losses, while Olympiacos (15-6) tops the table.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever



