Estonian pair to compete in British Rally Championship series for M-Sport

The M-Sport Ford rally team has announced that Estonian driver Romet Jürgenson will be competing in the full British Rally Championship (BRC) 2025 season.

Jürgenson, 25, will be joined by his compatriot Siim Oja as co-driver, and the pair will compete in the U.K. in tandem with their second-tier WRC2 campaign.

M-Sport is returning to the BRC series with Jürgenson and also local driver Garry Pearson, who finished fifth in last year's championship.

Both drivers will compete in Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars, according to autosport.ee.

Jürgenson himself said: "This is a great opportunity for me to gain more mileage and experience with a Rally2 car, and to do so with the M-Sport team.

"The BRC events are held on various surfaces, which is perfect for my overall development as a driver. I want to thank team managers Malcolm Wilson and Rich Millener for this opportunity," the driver went on.

The 2025 British Rally Championship calendar consists of six events, with a 50-50 split between asphalt and gravel tracks.

The season opener, the East Riding Stages Rally in Yorkshire in Northern England, is to start on Sunday, February 23; the season concludes on Sunday, October 25 with the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally in Wales.

The BRC official home page is here.

Ahead of the first BRC event, Jürgenson and Oja will kick off their WRC2 season next week at Rally Sweden.

--

