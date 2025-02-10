X!

Estonian pair to compete in British Rally Championship series for M-Sport

News
Romet Jürgenson
Romet Jürgenson Source: M-Sport Media
News

The M-Sport Ford rally team has announced that Estonian driver Romet Jürgenson will be competing in the full British Rally Championship (BRC) 2025 season.

Jürgenson, 25, will be joined by his compatriot Siim Oja as co-driver, and the pair will compete in the U.K. in tandem with their second-tier WRC2 campaign.

M-Sport is returning to the BRC series with Jürgenson and also local driver Garry Pearson, who finished fifth in last year's championship.

Both drivers will compete in Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars, according to autosport.ee.

Jürgenson himself said: "This is a great opportunity for me to gain more mileage and experience with a Rally2 car, and to do so with the M-Sport team.

"The BRC events are held on various surfaces, which is perfect for my overall development as a driver. I want to thank team managers Malcolm Wilson and Rich Millener for this opportunity," the driver went on.

The 2025 British Rally Championship calendar consists of six events, with a 50-50 split between asphalt and gravel tracks.

The season opener, the East Riding Stages Rally in Yorkshire in Northern England, is to start on Sunday, February 23; the season concludes on Sunday, October 25 with the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally in Wales.

The BRC official home page is here.

Ahead of the first BRC event, Jürgenson and Oja will kick off their WRC2 season next week at Rally Sweden.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Coalition plans to limit state funding for parties with criminal convictions

16:35

Only Eesti 200 rules out working with Center in Tallinn after local elections

15:55

Ott Tänak: We at Hyundai can focus more on finding speed at Rally Sweden

15:29

Price drops for Tallinn-Vilnius train joint ticket

15:00

Tallinn to initiate new development plan for Linnahall

14:29

Estonian pair to compete in British Rally Championship series for M-Sport

14:02

Professor: Ukraine's mineral reserves enough to make Trump proposal feasible

13:51

SDE proposes €100,000 annual cap on donations to political parties Updated

13:26

TTJA requires market leader Telia to grant access and report on competitor info

12:55

How are Estonia's state decorations made?

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09.02

Historic moment: Baltic states synchronize with European electricity grid Updated

08.02

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania disconnected from Russian power grid

09.02

Elering CEO: Desynchronization hardest thing we've done this century

09.02

Electricity price high on Sunday evening Updated

09.02

Russian undersea cable damaged in Finnish exclusive economic zone Updated

08.02

Only one designated emergency fuel station located in Tallinn

10:55

Nuclear power plant construction to cost the state €120 million over next decade

18.11

Daily: Russian spy exchanged in 2018 flees back to Estonia, claims asylum

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo