Ott Tänak joint third in Canary Islands rally initial shakedown run

Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak was joint third with his Hyundai teammate Thierry Neuville at Thursday's Rally Islas Canarias shakedown stage.

The rally, making its WRC debut, forms round four of the 2025 season and is the first asphalt race of the season. Tänak enters the race weekend in third place with 49 points, just three behind Neuville.

The shakedown stage tested drivers and co-drivers through winding roads in Santa Brigida, Gran Canaria.

On the first run, two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota) posted the fastest time of 4:13.1, four seconds ahead of his Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans.

On the second run, Rovanperä's rivals closed the gap but didn't beat his 4:10.0. Evans (4:14.1) and Tänak (4:14.3) were second and third, tied with eight-time world champ Sébastien Ogier (Toyota).

Rovanperä's teammate Takamoto Katsuta set 4:12.5 on his third attempt, moving to second overall. Hyundai teammates Tänak and Neuville shared third with identical times of 4:12.9.

Three other Estonians are competing in the WRC2 category: Robert Virves (Škoda), Georg Linnamäe (Toyota), and Romet Jürgenson (M-Sport Ford).
Virves finished 21st (4:28.1), Linnamäe 25th (4:29.7), and Jürgenson 32nd (4:39.8).
The first stage starts at 10:03 a.m. Estonian time on Friday.

Ott Tänak joint third in Canary Islands rally initial shakedown run

