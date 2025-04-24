Kristian Kullamäe's Bilbao wins FIBA Europe Cup

Despite Estonian basketball star Kristian Kullamäe missing both games, his club Bilbao edged Greek team PAOK on aggregate to claim their first-ever European title in a dramatic FIBA Europe Cup final on Wednesday.

The FIBA Europe Cup is the second-tier club competition after the Champions League.

Having won the first leg 72:65 a week ago, the Basque team took the trophy with a 154:149 aggregate score, despite losing the second leg by two points.

On Wednesday, Bilbao led by as much as 11 points after a tied opening period, entering halftime with a 49:39 lead — a 17-point aggregate advantage.

However, in the first five minutes of the third quarter, Bilbao scored only three points, allowing PAOK to take the lead 77:67 with 3:18 left in the game.

With 1:15 remaining, Dimitrios Katsivelis hit two of three free throws, leveling the aggregate score. The momentum shifted when guard Harald Frey hit a three-pointer, narrowing Bilbao's second-leg loss to 82:84 and securing the aggregate win.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!