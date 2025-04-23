Johannes Erm invited to unique Oslo diamond league tri-event

Estonian decathlete Johannes Erm has received a prestigious invitation to compete at the Diamond League in Oslo this June, to take part in a tri-event featuring long jump, hurdles, and javelin throw.

The organizing team of the Oslo stage has added the event to the competition program, in which decathletes will compete in the long jump, 110-meter hurdles, and javelin throw.

The competition's website has listed the initial invited athletes, including Erm.

Local stars Markus Rooth and Sander Skotheim, as well as Swiss athlete Simon Ehammer, are also expected to start.

The tri-event will be held over two days: The long jump is scheduled for June 11, and the hurdles and javelin throw for June 12.

Originally, Erm had planned to open his summer season at the Götzis decathlon in Austria in May, but a recent knee operation has since cast doubt on his participation there. This means Oslo may well now mark his season debut.

Erm, 27, was one of three athletes, along with Janek Õiglane and Karel Tilga, who made the top 12 in the decathlon at last summer's Paris Olympics. He took European Championship gold last year in Rome, and silver at this year's indoor championships in Nanjing.

