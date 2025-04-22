X!

Mart Seim takes European silver, first major medal in nearly 10 years

Weightlifter Mart Seim took silver in the super heavyweight category at the European Championships in Chișinău, Moldova — his first major medal in almost a decade.

Seim, 34, told ERR that his pre-competition training didn't go as planned.

He said: "The original plan was to compete on the first training-free day, which usually brings a bit of a sharper feeling, but three days ago a muscle in my back started acting up, so I had to start resting a bit earlier than that. I didn't want to go three days without training either, so I did some light exercises yesterday, which took the edge off a bit. Luckily, a hundred percent success wasn't needed."

A championship medal adds motivation to continue at elite level, Seim added. He took part in the Paris Olympics last year, finishing ninth in his category.

"Just getting to the Olympics for a second time was already a big deal. To finish in the top ten twice at the Olympics is a pretty decent result. But a medal at a major championship was definitely needed. This result gave me extra drive to keep going for a few more years in top-level sport."

He began the snatch event with a successful 175 kg attempt. After one failed lift, he succeeded at 180 kg on his second try, placing fifth after this round.

Originally planning to open with 220 kg in the clean and jerk, Seim instead chose 227 kg. He went on to successfully lift 235 kg.

His 415 kg total earned him silver — his third career championship medal and first in years. He won silver at the 2015 world championships in Houston, and bronze at the European championships a year later.

Gold went to competition favorite Varazdat Lalayan (Armenia) with 450 kg (210 + 240 kg). Bronze went to Ukrainian Bohdan Hoza.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

