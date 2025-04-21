X!

Eneli Jefimova sets new Estonian 100-meter, 50-meter breaststroke records

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: SCANPIX/AP
Simmer Eneli Jefimova swam a new 100-meter breaststroke record of 1:05.86 at the Swim Meet event in Helsinki, winning the race in the process.

The 18-year-old also beat her previous PB of 1:06.08 set last July by 24 hundredths of a second.

Jefimova had recorded 1:06.70 in the heats, topping that time in Sunday's race.

Finnish swimmer Jenna Laukkanen was second (1:09.15), and Estonian Egle Salu took third (1:10.5).

Jefimova breaks 50-meter PB, domestic record too

Then on Monday, Jefimova also set a new domestic record in the 50-meter breaststroke, of 29.89, in the heats, breaking the 30-seconds barrier for the first time.

Her previous PB was 30.02, swum in 2022, and the Estonian record up until Monday also.

The world record is held by Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania, 29.16).

As a result of these results, Jefimova has risen to tenth place on the all-time world rankings.

Jefimova is also due to compete in the 50 200-meter breaststroke events in the Finnish capital.

She is preparing for the Under-23 European Championships in June and the World Championships in July in Singapore.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include Jefimova's 50-meter breaststroke results.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

