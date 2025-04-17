Kristian Kullamäe's Bilbao victorious in FIBA Europe Cup semi first leg

Estonian national basketball team member Kristian Kullamäe's club Bilbao beat PAOK BC (Greece) 72–65 at home in the first leg of the FIBA Europe Cup final.

While Kullamäe, a point guard, was not part of the Bilbao lineup, the Basque team won the first quarter 22–12 and extended the lead to 12 points early in the second quarter. However, the visitors PAOK found their rhythm and narrowed the gap, though Bilbao went into the break 38–31 up.

PAOK tied and briefly led, but Bilbao's decisive run reclaimed the lead, which they held for the rest of the game.

The final's second leg will be away, next Wednesday, April 23rd, in Thessaloniki.

The FIBA Europe Cup is the second-tier club competition after the Champions League, and so analogous to UEFA's Europa League series in football.

