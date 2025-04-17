X!

Kristian Kullamäe's Bilbao victorious in FIBA Europe Cup semi first leg

News
Kristian Kullamäe.
Kristian Kullamäe. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonian national basketball team member Kristian Kullamäe's club Bilbao beat PAOK BC (Greece) 72–65 at home in the first leg of the FIBA Europe Cup final.

While Kullamäe, a point guard, was not part of the Bilbao lineup, the Basque team won the first quarter 22–12 and extended the lead to 12 points early in the second quarter. However, the visitors PAOK found their rhythm and narrowed the gap, though Bilbao went into the break 38–31 up.

PAOK tied and briefly led, but Bilbao's decisive run reclaimed the lead, which they held for the rest of the game.

The final's second leg will be away, next Wednesday, April 23rd, in Thessaloniki.

The FIBA Europe Cup is the second-tier club competition after the Champions League, and so analogous to UEFA's Europa League series in football.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maarja Värv, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:21

Kristian Kullamäe's Bilbao victorious in FIBA Europe Cup semi first leg

13:10

Study: Russian-speaking youth in Estonia reflect diverse values, identities

12:56

Estonian rally driver Romet Jürgenson shines before a British crowd

12:29

Former 'serial protester' Kalev Rebane back on ISS radar

11:17

Three-time Afghanistan mission veteran: I didn't dare to ask for help

10:42

Eesti Post turnover up and loss down

10:13

Ratings: Isamaa's support falls, Center catches up with Reform Party

09:43

Saarde Municipal Council member convicted of fraud

09:04

Tartu's Vabaduse Avenue to get major makeover

08:32

Tallinn Airport CEO: Regional airports making it expensive to fly out of Tallinn

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.04

Estonian court sentences woman to 16 months in prison for violating sanctions

16.04

Australian casino businessman files €3.2 million claim over failed kidnap

16.04

New requirements: Schools need to provide a longer lunch break and keep grass short

15.04

Tallinn lays down usage rules for light vehicles and electric mopeds

16.04

Why the Estonian Embassy in London is asking people to walk for Ukraine

16.04

First Estonian language degree to remain free for students

15.04

Estonian-language transition fuels drop in Russian school applications

08:32

Tallinn Airport CEO: Regional airports making it expensive to fly out of Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo