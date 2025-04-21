X!

Mountain biker Janika Lõiv wins in Spain

News
Janika Lõiv.
Janika Lõiv. Source: Personal collection.
News

Estonian mountain biker Janika Lõiv won the elite women's category at the recent multi-day race in Igualada, Spain.

Lõiv took victory in all three stages at the Volcat BTT (UCI C3) event, securing first place overall with a time of 7:00.33.

She said: "I decided to go to the Volcat tour at the last minute. The organizer invited me, and we were living close to the race center, so I thought, why not do something different in my preparation?"

"The first day was hard because I'd been doing tougher training sessions," Lõiv continued.

"At the same time, the course was very enjoyable. It felt like riding a cross-country Olympic (XCO) — many technical sections and mostly single-track," she added.

"The second day was a marathon, and I approached it calmly to save energy for the final day. I rode with the other women for a long time," Lõiv said.

"Around halfway, I broke away on my own, but I took the wrong turn with a group of men, so by the end, the gap to the second-placed woman was small. I lost about two minutes due to that detour, and it killed my motivation. I took the final stretch calmly and made sure not to miss any more turns," Lõiv continued.

Lõiv triumphed in the first stage with a time of 2:06.14, three minutes and 30 seconds ahead of second-placer Estibaliz Sagardoy Zunzarren (Saltoki Conor Berriainz).

In the second stage, Lõiv beat Figueras Garangou by one minute and five seconds, and in the third, she posted 1:31.17, ahead of Sagardoy Zunzarren (+1:46).

Lõiv noted the final stage was tough in and among all the veteran men's cyclists: "And it almost turned into a brawl. I rode with the second-place woman for over half the race," she said, adding: "All in all, it was a nice race /.../ Very well organized, and the trails at Volcat are enjoyable — not too difficult, but constantly exciting. Many of the climbs are on gravel and roll well, and the descents are technical but not dangerous."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Harri Tiido: Baltic Sea region as a model of the future of Europe

15:33

Government calls up to 235 reservists for snap training exercise

15:25

Employers unhappy with vague Planning Act changes

14:56

Tartu Bigbank Estonian volleyball champions for 2025

14:22

Gallery: Jim Ashilevi presents debut poetry collection 'The Mouthless'

14:19

Bishop: Pope Francis tried with all his heart to reach every person

13:50

Number of public sector workers up by 600 since 2023

13:26

Foreign minister: Pope Francis lived an extraordinary life

13:16

Valeria Valasevitš crowned Estonian rhythmic gymnastics champion

12:32

Journalist: Extremism among teenage boys gaining momentum in Estonia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.04

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

17.04

Study: Russian-speaking youth in Estonia reflect diverse values, identities

20.04

115 cruise ships to visit Estonia in 2025

17.04

Estonian ministry preparing to simplify civilian firearm ownership rules

19.04

Estonian universities have not yet taken active steps to attract US researchers

19.04

'Do what you can:' Why do foreign nationals join Estonia's Defense League?

20.04

Captured Russian military equipment from Ukraine on display at Estonian War Museum

19.04

Tallinn's Way of the Cross leads to Orthodox church for first time

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo