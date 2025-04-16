Cyclist Laura Lizette Sander to compete in prestigious La Vuelta event

Cyclist Laura Lizette Sander is to make her grand tour debut at the Spanish Vuelta next month, the first Estonian woman to compete at that level for over a decade.

Sander, 20, is a two-time Estonian champion in both road race and time trial, and unexpectedly got the opportunity to ride after joining the Norwegian continental team Coop-Repsol.

Sander said: "It came as a big surprise for me as well. I went to breakfast that morning and the team manager asked if I had my time trial wheels. I said yes."

"Then he said, 'You're taking them with you.' I asked, 'Where to?' 'To the Vuelta.' I said, 'Okay...' Then a couple of days ago the confirmation came that I'm definitely going."

"Women basically don't have many tours compared with the men's calendar. Those there are, are very rare, and shorter. But still they have been getting more and more important. They're trying to make it more equitable — all the buzz, the stages, and so on," she explained.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what kind of experience I will come back with. There are sprint stages too, so I'll definitely get a chance to prove myself. The second stage is completely flat. I'll probably get some help there."

This year's Women's Vuelta will consist of seven stages, starting May 4 with a team time trial in Barcelona. This is the third time the event has been held.

