Disciplinary proceedings opened over Keila Coolbet basketball coach incident

Basketball hoop (photo is illustrative).
Basketball hoop (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian Basketball Association (Eesti Korvpalliliit) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Keila Coolbet coach Peep Pahv following an incident during a match on Saturday where he allegedly struck one of his players in the stomach.

The association's statement read: "The Estonian Basketball Association's position is unequivocal: All forms of physical or verbal violence have no place in basketball or sports in general. Sporting events must take place in a spirit of respect and fair play – both on and off the court. The relationship between coaches and players must be based on mutual respect and professionalism."

"The Basketball Association thanks everyone who has reported the incident and confirms that the matter will be addressed with full seriousness, ensuring a transparent and lawful process," the statement added.

The announcement followed an official complaint about the incident being filed with the basketball association.

Peep Pahv. Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

The association's disciplinary committee is to now handle the case, collecting statements and evaluating the situation in accordance with the federation's general guidelines.

Delfi reported that during a Saku II league game between Keila Coolbet and Haljala NGU, coach Peep Pahv allegedly punched player Christopher Lenk in the stomach.

Lenk, who left the court after the incident and did not return for the rest of the game, played down what had happened in a social media post the next day, while Pahv in a social media post both apologized to Lenk and his family, and insisted he did not attack anyone.

--

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

