TalTech win basketball quarterfinals opener against Keila Coolbet

TalTech/Alexela beat Keila Coolbet 79:66 at home Monday in game one of their best-of-three Estonian Basketball League (KML) quarterfinal series.

Playing in front of nearly 700 home fans, TalTech took an early seven-point lead. The visitors didn't let them pull away, instead going up by six points in the second quarter.

TalTech retook the lead before halftime and headed to the locker room with a slim advantage.

In the third quarter, TalTech again controlled the pace, extending their lead to seven points.

The visitors stayed close, trailing by just five points going into the final period.

That final period began with a burst from the hosts, who pulled ahead to win by 13 points.

Top scorer was TalTech's forward Rasmus Andre (21 points).

Keila Coolbet's top scorer was American guard Clyde Vincent Trapp (14 points).

Game two of the best-of-three series takes place in Keila on Thursday.

Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits begin their series against KK Viimsi on Tuesday, followed by Rapla Utilitas vs. Pärnu Sadam on Wednesday, and BC Kalev/Cramo vs. Keila KK on Thursday.

