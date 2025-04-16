Tartu University beats Viimsi in basketball quarter-finals opener

Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits overcame KK Viimsi 81:76 at home in the opening game of the domestic basketball league (KML) quarter-finals.

The hosts won the first quarter by as much as 20 points and led confidently for most of the game, though in the final quarter, Viimsi went on a 12:0 spree, transforming a 56:65 deficit into a 68:65 lead.

The visitors later briefly led by four points (72:68), but when Ron Laanemaa missed a three-pointer with two minutes to go, Karl-Johan Lips scored on the next possession, and Tartu regained a slim 74:73 lead.

With the following possessions, Viimsi players missed several times, and the series did not start with an upset.

Lips led the Tartu scoreboard with 19 points, Sean Flood added 15, and Rain Veideman had 13. Flood also recorded seven assists. Viimsi's top performers were Jorgen Rikberg with 21 and Omar Pajic with 17 points.

The best-of-three series' next game is in Viimsi this Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!