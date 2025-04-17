X!

Henri Drell's Tenerife through to basketball Champions League semis

News
Henri Drell (#7) playing for Tenerife.
Henri Drell (#7) playing for Tenerife. Source: Emilio Cobos/Club Baloncesto 1939 Canarias/Facebook
News

Estonian national team player Henri Drell's club Tenerife overcame Derthona Basket (Italy) 77–64 in their Basketball Champions League quarterfinal rematch, and are through to the semifinals.

Tenerife, also known as CB 1939 Canarias, who had won the first leg at home 93–89, turned the rematch in their favor during the final minutes of the third quarter.

Drell, who until recently plied his trade with the NBA G-League, made Tenerife's roster, but did not get any court time on Wednesday. He has been instrumental in earlier matches for his new club though.

In any case the team next face Galatasaray (Turkey), who defeated Nymburk (Czech Republic) over two legs.

The Champions League Final Four tournament will be held from May 8 to 11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:59

New school opening in fast-growing village just outside Tallinn next fall

17:31

Egg output in Estonia up by 6 percent in 2024

17:02

Henri Drell's Tenerife through to basketball Champions League semis

16:32

Estonians' cholesterol too far on the wrong side of recommended level

15:59

Estonia in talks with potential buyer for Nordica aircraft

15:24

Minister: Patient satisfaction cannot be the only concern in healthcare

14:57

Expert: Isamaa has lost support from women voters

14:17

Estonian ministry preparing to simplify civilian firearm ownership rules

13:21

Kristian Kullamäe's Bilbao victorious in FIBA Europe Cup semi first leg

13:10

Study: Russian-speaking youth in Estonia reflect diverse values, identities

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.04

Estonian court sentences woman to 16 months in prison for violating sanctions

16.04

Australian casino businessman files €3.2 million claim over failed kidnap

08:32

Tallinn Airport CEO: Regional airports making it expensive to fly out of Tallinn

16.04

New requirements: Schools need to provide a longer lunch break and keep grass short

15.04

Tallinn lays down usage rules for light vehicles and electric mopeds

16.04

Why the Estonian Embassy in London is asking people to walk for Ukraine

16.04

First Estonian language degree to remain free for students

15.04

Estonian-language transition fuels drop in Russian school applications

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo