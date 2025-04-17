Henri Drell's Tenerife through to basketball Champions League semis

Estonian national team player Henri Drell's club Tenerife overcame Derthona Basket (Italy) 77–64 in their Basketball Champions League quarterfinal rematch, and are through to the semifinals.

Tenerife, also known as CB 1939 Canarias, who had won the first leg at home 93–89, turned the rematch in their favor during the final minutes of the third quarter.

Drell, who until recently plied his trade with the NBA G-League, made Tenerife's roster, but did not get any court time on Wednesday. He has been instrumental in earlier matches for his new club though.

In any case the team next face Galatasaray (Turkey), who defeated Nymburk (Czech Republic) over two legs.

The Champions League Final Four tournament will be held from May 8 to 11.

