Curlers Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill continue to top world rankings

Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee.
Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonian curlers Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill have held the top spot in mixed worldwide rankings for over a year, ahead of the mixed doubles world championships starting this weekend.

Lill commented on their consistency and readiness: "We're in good shape physically, technically, and mentally, and we're heading to the worlds with a good feeling."

"Being at the top of the rankings is a recognition of all of Estonian curling," he added.

"Our opponents have long lists of titles and larger budgets, but we can still compete at the highest level and maintain a consistently high standard. We're grateful to our team, sponsors, and supporters—without them, we wouldn't have made it this far," Lill went on.

Kaldvee and Lill lead with 207.8 points. In second are Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten (163.5), while Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt (162.3) are third. The Estonians will face both pairs in their group at the world championships, which start Saturday.

Kaldvee and Lill have won five World Curling Tour events, including the Mixed Doubles Superseries final in Canada.

They first reached the top in October 2023, reclaimed it in May 2024, and have held it since, aided by a silver medal at last year's World Championships.

--

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

