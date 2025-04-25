Rapla beats Pärnu in quarterfinal series third game by 31 points

Basketball team Rapla Utilitas dominated the second half of its third game in the Estonian Basketball League (KML) quarterfinals, beating Pärnu Sadam 100–69.

Playing at home in front of 630 spectators, Rapla led 44–39 at halftime, extended their lead to 13 points after the third quarter, and finished strong, winning the final period 36–18.

In the last ten minutes, Rapla hit 14 of 16 attempts, including all four three-pointers.

Hendrik Eelmäe and Markus Ruubel scored 17 points each, Jalyn McCreary 16, and Brandon McKissic and Tormi Niits 15 apiece. McKissic added 13 assists, while Niits grabbed ten rebounds.

For the visitors, Robert Valge scored 22 points, and Ivo Van Tamm added 15.

With the win, Rapla now leads the best-of-five series 2–1. The fourth game will be played Saturday in Pärnu, and a fifth game, if needed, will be held Tuesday in Rapla.

The winner will face the BC Kalev/Cramo vs. Keila KK winner. Kalev/Cramo leads 2–0.

