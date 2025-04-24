Paide puts an end to FC Levadia's 2025 winning streak

Defending Meistriliiga champions FCI Levadia saw their unbeaten run end away to Paide Linnameeskond, who came from behind to win 2-1 on Wednesday in round nine of the league championship.

Levadia took the lead in the 31st minute when Ghanaian midfielder Enock Otoo curled a shot from the left corner of the penalty area past Paide's Gambian 'keeper Ebrima Jarju.

In the second half, however, the hosts responded with two goals: Team captain Henrik Ojamaa lifted the ball to attacking midfielder Robi Saarma at the far post in the 57th minute. Ten minutes before the end of regulation, midfielder Muhammed Suso, also from The Gambia, capitalized on a defensive error by Brent Lepistu and Edgar Tur to score.

Ojamaa said: "A good performance from everyone. We said before the game that if we do our jobs well—stay focused and work hard—then we have a good chance of winning. I'm happy that even though the opponents took the lead, we didn't hang our heads. In the end, it was a well-earned victory."

The result leaves just two points separating the top three in the Meistriliiga, with Levadia on 22 points, Paide second with 21 points, and FC Tallinna Flora, now in third, with 20 points.

Elsewhere, Narva Trans won 2–1 against Vaprus in Pärnu in an ill-tempered match with no fewer than 10 yellow cards and two reds issued by referee Jürgen Lorenz. Both teams finished with 10 men after the sendings-off.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!