Estonian title holders Levadia not seeded for 2025/26 Champions League draw

Reigning Estonian Meistriliiga champions FCI Levadia Tallinn will enter the 2025/26 Champions League competition without being seeded. The Estonian side will begin their European campaign in July.

Seeding for the Champions League depends on performances over the previous five seasons.

FCI Levadia, who qualified for next season's Champions League after winning the 2024 Estonian title, are not among the clubs seeded for the first qualifying round.

Among Levadia's potential opponents in the first qualifying round are champions of Slovenia – in all likelihood Estonian international Alex Matthias Tamm's club Olimpija Ljubljana –, Ludogorets Razgrad from Bulgaria, Sweden's Malmö FF, and Žalgiris of Lithuania.

There is still a lot of unknowns when it comes to the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League, but as things stand, Paide Linnameeskond are expected to be seeded for the first qualifying round, while Nõmme Kalju will be unseeded.

Who will take Estonia's fourth spot in European competition next season is still to be decided.

The draws for the first qualifying rounds of both the Champions League and Conference League pairs will be held on June 17. Ties will be played in the second and third weeks of July.

