X!

Football team JK Tallinna Kalev's leaky defense hands Narva Trans a 5-2 away win

News
JK Tallinna Kalev players.
JK Tallinna Kalev players. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

JK Tallinna Kalev went down 5-2 in their Meistriliiga clash at home against JK Narva Trans on Monday.

The result means that Kalev remains rooted at the bottom of the Meistriliiga after 13 games, having conceded 42 goals in that time.

Eriks Santos (3rd minute), Pierre Kabore (16th and 29th minute), Sten Jakob Viidas (32nd), and Josue Doke (39th) were on target for Trans. Kabore's second goal came after he had previously missed a penalty.

This meant the hosts trailed 0–5 at halftime. They substituted three players at the start of the second half, which clearly had an effect, as they scored two consolation goals in the second period: 39-year-old Ats Purje opened Kalev's account in the 65th minute, netting his first goal of the season, while Taaniel Usta was awarded a penalty in the 78th minute, which he duly slotted home.

The Meistriliiga table after 13 games sees Tallinna FC Flora in first place with 29 points, a point ahead of Nõmme Kalju (28) and FCI Levadia (28) in second and third place, respectively. JK Narva Trans are fourth with 25 points, followed by Paide Linnameeskond (23 points), Pärnu Vaprus (14), Harju JK Laagri (14), FC Kuressaare (13), JK Tammeka Tartu (7), and JK Tallinna Kalev one place behind them on goal difference.

The Meistriliiga season runs from spring to fall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:01

Rapla Utilitas ties basketball 3rd/4th place playoff series against TalTech

13:37

Protected area buffer zone may not prevent wind farm development

12:54

Kadri-Aija Viik: Destruction of nature under the green aegis

12:28

Eesti Energia offers retail investors €10 million worth of bonds

12:20

Football team JK Tallinna Kalev's leaky defense hands Narva Trans a 5-2 away win

11:54

European Commission downgrades Estonia's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 1.1%

11:31

Experts weigh in as Trump faces challenges mediating between Ukraine and Russia

11:02

Experts: Russia playing a whole new game in the Baltic Sea

10:21

Public testing of Estonia's mobile online voting app live through Thursday

09:59

Expert: Key to negotiations what Putin really wants

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

18.05

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

18.05

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

19.05

Agency: Estonia has urged ships to avoid Russian waters in Baltic Sea since 2022

07:46

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

19.05

Where are populations youngest and oldest in Estonia?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo