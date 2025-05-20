Football team JK Tallinna Kalev's leaky defense hands Narva Trans a 5-2 away win

JK Tallinna Kalev went down 5-2 in their Meistriliiga clash at home against JK Narva Trans on Monday.

The result means that Kalev remains rooted at the bottom of the Meistriliiga after 13 games, having conceded 42 goals in that time.

Eriks Santos (3rd minute), Pierre Kabore (16th and 29th minute), Sten Jakob Viidas (32nd), and Josue Doke (39th) were on target for Trans. Kabore's second goal came after he had previously missed a penalty.

This meant the hosts trailed 0–5 at halftime. They substituted three players at the start of the second half, which clearly had an effect, as they scored two consolation goals in the second period: 39-year-old Ats Purje opened Kalev's account in the 65th minute, netting his first goal of the season, while Taaniel Usta was awarded a penalty in the 78th minute, which he duly slotted home.

The Meistriliiga table after 13 games sees Tallinna FC Flora in first place with 29 points, a point ahead of Nõmme Kalju (28) and FCI Levadia (28) in second and third place, respectively. JK Narva Trans are fourth with 25 points, followed by Paide Linnameeskond (23 points), Pärnu Vaprus (14), Harju JK Laagri (14), FC Kuressaare (13), JK Tammeka Tartu (7), and JK Tallinna Kalev one place behind them on goal difference.

The Meistriliiga season runs from spring to fall.

