Estonian decathletes to compete in prestigious Götzis event

Four Estonian athletes are to compete in the prestigious combined events contest in Götzis, Austria at the end of the month.

Decathletes Karel Tilga, Rasmus Roosleht, and Risto Lillemets will be joined by heptathlete Liisa-Maria Lusti at the event, which runs May 31–June 1 and is marking its 50th anniversary, attracting stars such as Damian Warner, reigning world champion Pierce LePage, Olympic silver medalist Leo Neugebauer, indoor world and European champion Sander Skotheim, and 2019 world champion Niklas Kaul.

Tilga, who finished 11th at the Paris Olympics last summer and whose personal best of 8681 points comes from the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, began his season on May 9 in the U.S., where he set a discus PB of 52.22. This is his return to competition after a long break, though he struggled in the shot put with a 15.33m result.

Roosleht and Lillemets too enter the decathlon season with strong PBs and high expectations, while Lusti's heptathlon PB of 5836 points was also set in Götzis, three years ago.

