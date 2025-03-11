X!

Patrick Enok wins Savonlinna Rally SM2 class

News
Patrick Enok and Alesk Lesk.
Patrick Enok and Alesk Lesk. Source: Taneli Niinimäki/AKK
News

Rally driver Patrick Enok and his co-driver Aleks Lesk stormed to victory in the second-tier SM2 class at the Savonlinna Rally in Finland, securing their second consecutive Finnish Championship win with a dominant final stage performance in brutal conditions.

Overall, they placed sixth across all classes.

The race at Savonlinna in southeastern Finland was the third round of the national Finnish Rally Championship.

Post-race, Enok said: "Although the times might suggest otherwise, we weren't holding back in the first half of the day. The pace of the others was good enough, and at times, Renault's advantage over Ford became evident."

"The time on the final stage was a bit of a surprise, even though from inside the car it felt like we hadn't left much on the track. We were trying to drive fast all the time, but it seems like we managed to find an extra gear on the last stage," Enok went on.

This was his second consecutive victory in the SM2 class of the Finnish Rally Championship, and with it, he climbed to the top position in the season standings.

Their ability to adapt to the unpredictable terrain ultimately secured the Estonian pair the top spot.

After the first stage, the Estonians recorded the seventh-fastest time, losing 9.5 seconds to stage winner Ville Vatanen.

However, in the second stage of the day, they posted the second-best time, which lifted them to third place overall (+14.8).

Vatanen rolled his car on the third stage and had to retire, allowing the Estonians to claim the lead with their first stage win of the day.

This unexpected turn of events reshuffled the leaderboard, creating new opportunities for Enok and Lesk.

Due to poor conditions, the penultimate stage of the rally was canceled, meaning that the SM2 class winners were determined by the final 23.61 km stage, which was anything but easy due to thawing weather.

The overall victory in the Savonlinna Rally went to Esapekka Lappi / Enni Mälkönen (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2), with Enok and Lesk finishing sixth overall, trailing the winners by 1:58.3.

The Finnish Championship season will continue on the last weekend of May with the Länsirannikon Rally in Turku, which will also serve as the third round of the Terminal Estonian Rally Championship.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Sebastein Leok performs strongly in Italian championship

15:48

Tallinn commissions BBC articles to market sustainable capital

15:15

Patrick Enok wins Savonlinna Rally SM2 class

15:04

Bolt wants to abolish calendar-year-based car tax calculation

14:49

Nora Maria London: How we killed the sacred

14:06

Explainer: Estonia's government reshuffle

14:04

Prosecution presents MP Mölder's criminal case file to defense lawyers

13:31

Estonian ambassador to US: Too soon to tell impact of Trump's Ukraine game plan

13:06

Reform Party, Eesti 200's coalition talks delegations not yet set

12:59

Latvia confirms espionage detainees are Estonian, Ukrainian citizens

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

10.03

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax Updated

10.03

Chairman: The Social Democrats have been thrown out of the government Updated

10.03

Estonian court finds man guilty of justifying an international crime

10.03

Estonian Olympian Saskia Alusalu to give free skating lessons in Tallinn

10:24

Eesti 200 head on government overhaul: Some agencies need to be closed

10.03

The secret ingredient behind Tommy Cash's success?

09:57

President Karis formally dismisses SDE ministers from office

10.03

Hartman allocates €15 million to continue Haapsalu railway construction

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo