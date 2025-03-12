X!

Henry Sildaru through to freestyle skiing World Cup stage final in France

News
Henry Sildaru
Henry Sildaru Source: ERR
News

Skier Henry Sildaru has clinched a spot in the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup final in Tignes, France, securing his place with a strong performance in Tuesday's slopestyle qualification and finishing sixth overall.

Tignes is the final stage of the freestyle skiing World Cup season.

With the top eight advancing from each heat, the Estonian scored 76.98 points in his second run, which placed him fifth in the second race.

In fact, his first-run score of 71.30 would also have been enough to go through.

Three-time X Games champion Andri Ragettli (80.23) was ahead of Sildaru in the first heat. The top two athletes in the qualification were New Zealand's Luca Harrington (84.41) and Ben Barclay (80.30).

In the overall standings of the two runs, Sildaru, 18, younger brother of freestyle ski star Kelly, finished in sixth place.

The slopestyle final in Tignes will take place on Friday, with the Big Air competition also scheduled to take place the day before.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

