Pärnu, Keila out of Estonian-Latvian Basketball League playoff contention

Pärnu Sadam players.
Pärnu Sadam players. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Basketball teams Pärnu Sadam and Keila KK have been eliminated from contention in the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League, both to Latvian teams.

This happened after Pärnu lost to Liepāja 98:84, while Keila went down to VEF Riga with a scoreline of 94:71.

Both clubs' playoff hopes were extinguished as a result.

Pärnu player Bryce Douvier said after the Liepāja defeat that: "We just couldn't stop their fast breaks, especially in the second quarter," even as he contributed 18 points and seven rebounds for his team.

Pärnu's game against Liepāja was decided in the second quarter, after which the home team led by 17 points (51:34).

From there, Pärnu tried to cut the deficit but never got closer than 11 points in the second half.

"We couldn't get our game going at the start, and VEF punished us right away," Keila player Sven Kaldre said after that loss.

Keila fell into a deep hole right from the first quarter (23:6), while by the final quarter, the deficit had widened to 28 points.

Kaldre and Otasowie Iyekekpolor led Keila with 13 points each, but their efforts weren't enough to prevent a heavy loss.

Pärnu (11 wins to 16 losses) sits in 11th place heading into the final round of the regular season, while Keila (4 to 23) is 17th. As noted, neither side will make the playoffs.

The top Estonian team, Kalev/Cramo (22-4) is in second place behind VEF, the latter having won one more match. Tartu Ülikool (16-10) is next in fifth place, while Rapla and TalTech are the only other teams currently in the top 10, from Estonia.

This means Kalev/Cramo is the only team guaranteed a playoff berth, while Tartu Ülikool remains in the hunt.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

