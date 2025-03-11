X!

Sebastein Leok performs strongly in Italian championship

Motocross rider Sebastian Leok battled fiercely at the Italian Championship opener in Ottobiano, securing eighth place in the MX2 category overall.

Msport.ee reported that Leok, 17, son of Estonian motocross star Tanel Leok, was in the second group and set the eighth-fastest lap time, which gave him the 16th pick for the main races.

The MX2 class attracted a strong lineup, led by Honda factory team rider Valerio Lata.

With 77 riders taking to the track in the morning's time trial, split into two groups, the competition was fierce.

In the first race, Leok got off to a fairly good start, coming back from the first lap in ninth place.

Early on, he lost a few positions and dropped to 12th, but then he found a good rhythm and started moving forward again.

By mid-race, he had worked his way up to seventh place, engaging in a tough battle with World Championship-experienced Samuele Bernardini.

Despite a determined effort, the Italian came out on top in front of a home crowd, and Leok finished in eighth after a small fall.

Valerio Lata took the win, Julius Mikula was second, and Mirko Valsecchi came third.

In the second race, Leok faced a tougher start, coming through the opening lap in 13th place.

However, once on the track, he showed excellent pace again.

Lap by lap, he improved his position, and by the middle of the race, he had climbed to seventh place.

Towards the end, he managed another overtaking move and crossed the finish line in sixth.

Lata claimed victory, Alessandro Lupino finished second, and Mikula came third.
At the end of the day, Leok had secured eighth place overall with 200 points.
The top spot went to Lata with 500 points, second place to the Czech rider Mikula with 380 points, and third to Lupino with 290 points.

The 2025 Italian Prestige Motocross Championship runs through to September.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

