Estonia's Daniil Glinka wins M25 Trimbach Open

Estonian men's tennis player Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 443) reached a milestone in his career by winning his first ITF M25 singles tournament. Glinka, 24, defeated Dominic Stricker on Sunday in the final of the M25 Trimbach Open.

The Estonian, who lost out in the final of an M25 tournament in Trento, Italy this February, went one better in Trimbach this Sunday. Glinka faced the competition's top seed Dominic Stricker (ATP No. 284) of Switzerland in the final, winning 6-4, 6-2.

This was Glinka's first tournament win in the M25 category, adding to his two previous M15 tournament wins. Glinka has also won three doubles competitions, once partnering Kenneth Raisma and twice with Karl Kiur Saar.

---

