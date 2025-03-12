Following pushback, FC Kuressaare backs down on striker's medical expenses

Premier League team FC Kuressaare, in the face of an intense public backlash, has reimbursed one of its players' medical expenses, following revelations he had had to pay for surgery out of his own pocket.

24-year-old striker Otto-Robert Lipp had previously told Õhtuleht's sporting podcast "Kolmas poolaeg" that he last year had to pay for anterior cruciate ligament surgery out of his own pocket as the financially embattled team was unable to provide financial support.

Following pushback, however, the club subsequently announced on Tuesday that it had reimbursed Lipp's medical expenses after all.

The club wrote on its social media account that: "We fully understand people's reactions and discontent – no footballer should ever find themselves in a situation like Otto-Robert's during their career."

"No matter what we do or don't do as a club today, unfortunately, we cannot turn back time and undo what has happened. We can only learn from the past and improve how we handle similar situations in the future," the statement continued.

In addition to the club's reimbursement, the Estonian football community, led by former national team player Markus Jürgenson, crowdfunded €2,700 in the space of just a few days to support Lipp.

"The football community came together and showed that together we can achieve great things. Via a modest campaign, we managed to collect 2,707.55€ in a single working day to at least give a wonderful young man the feeling that he is not insignificant and that he is cared for," Jürgenson wrote on social media.

Lipp can keep this money even as FC Kuressaare has paid up for his medical expenses.

"Regardless of the fact that his home club has now reimbursed the money spent on surgery, we still want to contribute. After experiencing such difficulties, he can use the collected funds as he sees fit and ensure that there is a smile on his face," Jürgenson added.

