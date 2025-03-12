X!

Following pushback, FC Kuressaare backs down on striker's medical expenses

News
FC Kuressaare's Otto-Robert Lipp heading the ball.
FC Kuressaare's Otto-Robert Lipp heading the ball. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Premier League team FC Kuressaare, in the face of an intense public backlash, has reimbursed one of its players' medical expenses, following revelations he had had to pay for surgery out of his own pocket.

24-year-old striker Otto-Robert Lipp had previously told Õhtuleht's sporting podcast "Kolmas poolaeg" that he last year had to pay for anterior cruciate ligament surgery out of his own pocket as the financially embattled team was unable to provide financial support.

Following pushback, however, the club subsequently announced on Tuesday that it had reimbursed Lipp's medical expenses after all.

The club wrote on its social media account that: "We fully understand people's reactions and discontent – no footballer should ever find themselves in a situation like Otto-Robert's during their career."

"No matter what we do or don't do as a club today, unfortunately, we cannot turn back time and undo what has happened. We can only learn from the past and improve how we handle similar situations in the future," the statement continued.

In addition to the club's reimbursement, the Estonian football community, led by former national team player Markus Jürgenson, crowdfunded €2,700 in the space of just a few days to support Lipp.

"The football community came together and showed that together we can achieve great things. Via a modest campaign, we managed to collect 2,707.55€ in a single working day to at least give a wonderful young man the feeling that he is not insignificant and that he is cared for," Jürgenson wrote on social media.

Lipp can keep this money even as FC Kuressaare has paid up for his medical expenses.

"Regardless of the fact that his home club has now reimbursed the money spent on surgery, we still want to contribute. After experiencing such difficulties, he can use the collected funds as he sees fit and ensure that there is a smile on his face," Jürgenson added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Ursel Velve named next chief of Estonian Business and Innovation Agency

17:25

Following pushback, FC Kuressaare backs down on striker's medical expenses

17:10

Rainer Vakra: Weak Environmental Board a nightmare for businesses

16:49

Bank of Estonia: Fourth quarter current account surplus down to 1.4 percent

16:44

Experts: Administrative burden could be cut with clearer environmental rules

16:21

Paide's incoming culture chief has no plans to revive Paide Theater

16:01

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets could run for Riigikogu vice president

15:55

SDE exit from government means Eduard Odinets has to vacate Riigikogu seat

15:17

Land Board switching gears in hunt for state architect

15:16

Pärnu, Keila out of Estonian-Latvian Basketball League playoff contention

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.03

Tallinn fines Ridango over public transport e-system failures

08:02

Innocent-looking balloons in the service of a hostile neighbor

09:16

US Secretary of State Rubio signs order to continue military financing to Baltics

11.03

Tallinn to regulate use of rental e-scooters, mopeds and bicycles

11.03

Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

11.03

Bolt wants to abolish calendar-year-based car tax calculation

10.03

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax

11.03

Tallinn to remove Soviet symbols from Nõmme District Government building

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo