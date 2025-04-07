Estonian women's tennis team start with a win in Billie Jean King Cup

The Estonian women's national tennis team got off to a winning start at the Billie Jean King Cup on Monday. Estonia won 2-1 against hosts Cyprus in the opening match up of their European-African Zone Division II campaign.

In the first singles match, Estonia's Laura Rahnel lost 1-6, 2-6 to WTA No. 472 Daria Frayman.

However, in the second singles match, Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 479) defeated Cyprus' Raluca Serban (WTA No. 220), who is more than 250 places above her in the world rankings, 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 in a match stretching over two and a half hours.

In the deciding doubles match, Malõgina and Valeria Gorlatš prevailed against Cypriot pair Daria Frayman and Raluca Georgiana Serban 6-3, 5-7, 10-4 from.

Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina are also in the same sub-group as Estonia.

---

