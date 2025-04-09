Estonian women's tennis team lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina at Bille Jean King Cup

The Estonian women's national tennis team have lost out to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tie of their Billie Jean King Cup European-African Zone Division II campaign in Cyprus.

In the opening match, Estonia's Valeria Gorlatš was defeated by Suana Tucakovic (WTA No. 912) 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5).

In the second singles match, Elena Malõgina lost 4-6, 3-6 to Ema Burgic (WTA No. 800), meaning Bosnia and Herzegovina secured victory in the singles and the tie overall.

Malõgina and Gorlatš will face Burgic and Wagner in the doubles.

Estonia started the tournament with a 2-1 win over hosts Cyprus, before suffering a 0-3 loss to Georgia on Tuesday. Bosnia and Herzegovina lost their opening two contests against Georgia and Cyprus, both 1-2.

---

